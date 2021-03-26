Barricaded gunman in Superior Twp. taken into custody after 36 hour standoff

Mar. 26—An armed man who barricaded himself in his Superior Township home Wednesday and held police at bay for more than 30 hours is in custody, officials said.

The home is on Meadow Drive near Gale between Vreeland and Cherry Hill in Superior Township.

After nearly 36 hours of discussions with a crisis negotiations team, the 32-year-old man put down his weapons, walked out of his home and was arrested, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday night.

Neighbors who evacuated the area can return to their homes and those who were locked down on in their houses can leave them, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the home a little after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday by a family member inside the house. He told police his son was suffering a mental health crisis. The caller also said the man had assaulted his parents, was armed with multiple weapons, was wearing a flak jacket and had multiple magazines strapped to his body.

Deputies safely evacuated family members from the home, but the man refused to come out, they said.

Officials said before deputies arrived and while they were at the scene, the man fired a weapon multiple times.

No one was injured, but police equipment was destroyed.

