Barricaded man found dead after shooting bondsman in Town ‘N Country, deputies say

A barricaded man fatally shot himself Wednesday night after he shot a bail bondsman trying to serve an arrest warrant in Town ‘N Country, deputies said.

Deputies responded to 5 West Apartments, 5150 Net Drive, about 6:45 p.m. after a bondsman called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in serving a warrant for trafficking of fentanyl, according to Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer, who spoke to news media at the scene.

After an unsuccessful first attempt to serve the warrant, the bondsman went to the apartment door just after 8 p.m. to try again when shots were fired. One bullet grazed the bondsman’s elbow, Maurer said. Deputies believe the shooter was the man who was the subject of the warrant.

The sheriff’s office evacuated nearby apartments in the complex and the office’s crisis negotiation team, bomb team and SWAT responded to try to communicate with the shooter, deputies said.

At 10:41 p.m. the sheriff’s office entered the man’s apartment using a robot and learned the man had died of what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured, deputies said.

Investigators were working to confirm the identity of the man. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the bondsman.