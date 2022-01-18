Barricaded man on Hilton Head surrenders to police after standoff, officials say

A man who barricaded himself in a Hilton Head home for several hours surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who was not identified by police, came out of the house on Ashton Cove Drive around 5:23 p.m., according to Maj. Bob Bromage from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported following the standoff.

The man had barricaded himself inside the home around 1 p.m. following a domestic incident at the residence, Bromage said. He was believed to be armed, and police said they heard at least one gunshot go off inside the garage of the house.

The man surrendered to police shortly before 5:23 p.m. after several hours of negotiations with police, according to Maj. Bob Bromage from the Sheriff’s Office.

A parked Sheriff’s deputy blocked the entrance to the neighborhood and asked residents where they lived before giving them access inside. If they lived near the home, they were told to go “go the long way” if they could to avoid the area of the home where the man had barricaded himself.

The man will be transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Bromage said.