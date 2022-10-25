Barricaded man shuts down highway

Oct. 25—Law enforcement officers arrested a man after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday and shut down a state highway for nearly two hours.

The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of state Highway 1 and County Road 1505.

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy Clinton Smee and other law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a vehicle parked in the road with no lights on.

"While en route to the call, (Allen Police Department Assistant Chief Chad) Vandever advised to have us respond code 3 (emergency response)," Smee said in a report. "Officer Vandever shortly afterwards advised that the subject in the vehicle was armed and suicidal. I upgraded my response to code 3 at which time Officer Vandever called out shots fired."

Smee said Deputy Brandon Hurley requested Central Dispatch contact Lighthorse police and ask if they had any officers available to respond as well.

"Lighthorse dispatched four units to assist," Smee said. "While en route to the call, Officer Vandever called out multiple times that the suspect later identified as Shaun Keiser had fired multiple shots," Smee said. "Upon my arrival I exited my patrol vehicle and took a barricade supported position with my rifle behind my patrol unit with a clear line of sight to the suspect vehicle. During my time on scene, I did not observe any gunfire or movement from the vehicle. For approximately 45 minutes numerous attempts were made via PA to attempt contact with the suspect to no avail."

An armored vehicle was brought in to assist at the scene.

"Deputies Eric Niblett, Michael Lindsey, and Ryan Hudson, (along) with Allen Police Chief Brett Edens were able to apprehend (Keiser) after extracting him from the vehicle," Smee said. "Upon the scene being cleared, I was advised that the suspect was armed with a rifle between his legs. However, the firearm had no ammunition, and no empty casings were located inside or near the vehicle. Deputies who breached the vehicle advised me that (Keiser) was passed out inside the vehicle when they breached it. Deputy Niblett stated to me that he detected the odor of alcohol as well as observed that (Keiser) to have glazed eyes. that (Keiser's) behavior was very erratic and belligerent as he was in handcuffs awaiting transport."

Keiser was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a firearm while under the influence and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.