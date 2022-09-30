Barricaded man surrenders peacefully

Sep. 29—A man who barricaded himself in a residence threatening "suicide by cops" surrendered peacefully after members of the Crossville/Cumberland County Special Weapons and Tactical team surrounded the house.

The man surrendered peacefully and is not identified because he was not arrested.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for evaluation by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance. No one was injured during the incident.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday deputies were called to the residence on a report that a man had barricaded himself in a bedroom during a domestic situation. Once apprised of the threats of harm to himself and others, deputies activated the special weapons team who responded to the scene.

Officers were able to contact the man via telephone and talked with him several times before convincing him to surrender peacefully.

The report, filed by Deputy Brent Griffin, stated no charges were pending in connection with the incident because the man voluntarily left with the ambulance to seek help.

