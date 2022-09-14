Driver in stolen RV found dead after standoff with deputies on US-27 in Lake County

James Tutten
·2 min read

Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV.

7:33 a.m. update:

Lake County deputies said a man was found dead after a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday.

Deputies said they used stop sticks on an RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.

The RV was stolen a few weeks ago out of Flagler County, deputies said.

Officials said the driver inside of the RV was driving erratically before they stopped it.

Deputies said they were unable to make contact with the driver and shut down US-27, believing he was barricaded inside.

A tip came in later that the driver had called someone in Alachua County saying he was surround by police and felt like he was overdosing.

A Lake County SWAT team forced its way inside the RV after learning of the possible overdose and found a man in his late 20s dead inside.

Deputies said no one else was found inside the RV and no shots were fired.

Officials said a medical examiner is headed to the scene to confirm the man’s cause of death.

US-27 has reopened to drivers in the area.

Original report:

Lake County deputies have a roadway shut down early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they are negotiating with a barricaded subject in a stolen recreational vehicle on U.S. Highway 27.

Officials said Highway 27 is shut down in both directions near Lake Louisa State Park.

The recreational vehicle was stolen out of Flagler County and deputies used stop sticks during a pursuit.

Drivers need to avoid the area and can use State Route 33 or toll road 429 as alternatives.

