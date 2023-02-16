A man surrendered to police shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday after barricading himself in his Oxnard home for nearly four hours.

The Oxnard Police Department was called to the residence in the 1000 block of Astoria Place on a report of domestic violence in which a firearm was believed to be present, Cpl. Paul Knapp said.

The incident drew a heavy police presence, put a nearby elementary school campus on lockdown and closed off the street for several hours. Portions of Astoria Place remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. as officers continued their investigation, Knapp said.

Oxnard police started getting calls around 12:17 p.m. concerning someone in a residence near Astoria and Natalie places, an official said. The site is generally southwest of Ventura and Gonzales roads in the Cabrillo neighborhood.

Knapp said at least two family members were inside the home during the incident. Officers had been to the residence once last year on a domestic violence call, the corporal said.

The department's SWAT team, two armored BearCat vehicles, two K-9 officers, the crisis negotiations team and a drone unit were part of the response. The crisis team was eventually able to persuade the man to come out of the residence. No force was used or weapons deployed during the incident, Knapp said.

No injuries of officers or residents were reported, the police corporal said. The man was arrested but it was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

At least one nearby campus, Ritchen Elementary School, was affected by the ongoing activity, with children reportedly not allowed to walk home.

An Oxnard School District official could not immediately be reached for more details.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man surrenders after hours-long barricade in Oxnard