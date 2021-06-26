Barricaded suspect arrested Thursday in Santa Maria; guns, drugs seized

Jun. 25—A wanted man was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Maria after he barricaded himself inside an apartment where drugs and weapons were found later, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

Following a standoff and search that lasted more than four hours, Miguel Alcazar, 42, was taken into custody in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into County Jail, where he was being held without bail, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Deputies had attempted to contact Alcazar during a traffic stop two weeks earlier when Alcazar fled, resulting in a pursuit that was subsequently terminated for public safety after he allegedly failed to stop at stop signs and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic, Zick said.

When the Sheriff's Office Compliance Response Team arrived at Alcazar's apartment to serve an arrest warrant about 7 a.m. Thursday, they entered the residence, but he refused to surrender.

After sheriff's detectives spotted a semiautomatic rifle in the room where Alcazar was last known to be, deputies set a perimeter and evacuated surrounding residents for their safety, Zick said.

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team members also responded to assist.

While detectives tried to convince Alcazar to surrender, he used an attic crawl space to enter a neighboring residence, where members of the Special Enforcement Team located and took him into custody uninjured at 11:19 a.m.

A search of his residence revealed two semiautomatic rifles without serial numbers, commonly referred to as ghost guns, as well as a semiautomatic pistol, ammunition, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Alcazar was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a baton, all felonies; misdemeanor obstructing a police officer; and a warrant for violating terms of post-release supervision.