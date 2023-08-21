Barricaded suspect dead after found with self-inflicted gunshot at Port St. Lucie home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 78-year-old man died Monday morning after he barricaded himself from officers at his home for about three hours. Police said they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Fernleaf Trail about 8:09 a.m. Sunday after reports of an armed man, experiencing a mental-health crisis, barricading himself inside a bedroom, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesman.

A 78-year-old man died the morning after barricading himself from officers for about 3 hours and being found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Port St. Lucie home Sunday, police said.

More: Florida families struggle to cope with increased food prices at the grocery store

The man fired several gunshots in the home before officers arrived, police said. One family member was shot, sustaining a minor injury as the bullet traveled through a wall and TV before they were struck, Dellacroce said.

The family member escaped the home and called 911.

As the man was barricaded, the police SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived.

Officers repeatedly attempted to contact the man inside, a resident of the home, by phone and a PA system but were unable to reach him.

SWAT team officers later entered the home and found the man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Emergency responders with the St. Lucie County Fire District transported the man to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The man died in the hospital Monday morning, Dellacroce said.

Police did not identify the man or release information on his family as the case remains under investigation, Dellacroce said.

More: Plane in fatal crash linked to St. Lucie County flight school

More: Bacteria warnings posted for popular Martin County boat launch Sandsprit Park

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at mauricio.laplante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie barricaded suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot