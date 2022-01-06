UPDATE: Barricaded suspect held in Hunt County after being arrested during incident at Rockwall auto dealership

Jan. 6—A Royse City man is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center, after he was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon when a SWAT team was sent to the Clay Cooley Hyundai dealership off of I-30 in Rockwall.

Statements of the incident issued by the Royse City Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated that at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday officers and deputies from the Royse City Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office were attempting to serve felony arrest warrants on a subject at the Clay Cooley Auto Dealership at 1540 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall .

The suspect, Willie Jermaine Weekley, was wanted for two counts of Family Violence/Violation of a Protective Order out of the Royse City Police Department.

Upon arrival at the dealership, Weekley observed the officers before he could be taken into custody and hid at the location. While hiding from officers, Weekley contacted the victim in the Family Violence offenses over the phone and reportedly told her that he was going to kill the police officers if they attempted to take him into custody and he would kill her if he could get away.

The officers on scene requested the assistance of the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team who responded to the location. A search of the property was concluded and around 6 p.m. Weekley was found hiding in a vehicle at the car dealership, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hunt County Detention Center and booked in on the felony warrants.

Weekley, 38, who also has listed an address in Mesquite in court records, was being held Thursday morning in the Hunt County Jail on three counts of violation of a protective order. Bond amounts had not been set as of 8:20 a.m. and it was not immediately known whether Weekley has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of an defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.

The Royse City Police Department thanked the Rockwall Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in helping to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. The incident remains under investigation by the Royse City Police Department.