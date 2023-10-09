Barricaded suspect killed by Nye County deputy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect barricaded in a home in Nye County was shot and killed by a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in the 500 block of Bunarch Road near State Highway 160 and Bel Vista Avenue.

According to a statement released by NCSO, dispatch received a call about a family dispute that evolved into a prohibited person with a firearm who barricaded himself in his residence. Around 8:20 p.m., the suspect pointed the firearm at NCSO personnel which resulted in the deputy shooting the man. The man, who was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior felony conviction, died at the scene.

NCSO said it will provide more details on Oct. 11.

