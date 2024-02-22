Barricaded suspect taken into custody

Feb. 21—Cherokee Elementary School was under lockdown for a little more than two hours Wednesday morning while police responded to a barricaded subject across from the school.

Muskogee Police spokeswoman Taylor Mills said police responded to a person who was making threats over the telephone shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The person barricaded himself in a building at the 2600 block of Estelle Avenue, Mills said. The person, who was not identified, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Muskogee Schools Police Officer Dan Hall said officers with Muskogee Public Schools and the police department surrounded the school until the suspect was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

Hall said the suspect walked out of the building on his own and was examined by emergency medical services.