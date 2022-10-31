Barricaded suspect in West Portsmouth

Oct. 30—Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun.

Deputies were dispatched to this location and upon their arrival, the male subject retreated into the residence. Upon retreating into the residence, the male subject grabbed a revolver and threatened to shoot the deputies. Additional deputies and supervisors responded, negotiating with the suspect for approximately four (4) hours.

Sheriff Thoroughman requested the assistance of the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team. The SWAT Team is made up of personnel from the Portsmouth Police, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, and the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Negotiations continued, attempting to have the suspect put the firearm down and to come outside. After negotiations as well as gas failed, SWAT members entered the residence. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 00:24 a.m. The suspect was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a self-inflected gunshot wound to his chest. The suspect was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Taken into custody was Mark Anthony Hall, age 51, of 67 Cave Lick Run West Portsmouth, Ohio. At present, the case will be presented to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to the Grand Jury.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Fire Department Tactical Medics for providing assistance.