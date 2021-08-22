Barricaded woman taken into custody in Hudson

Aug. 22—Hudson police closed Bush Hill Road for several hours Saturday after a 55-year-old woman barricaded herself inside her home.

About 4:37 p.m., Hudson police responded to 177 Bush Hill Road for a report of possible intruders. Shortly after arriving, officers heard several gunshots, according to a news release.

"It was quickly determined there were no intruders and the resident had barricaded herself inside the residence," the news release said.

The woman was identified as Eleanor Wing, 55, who lives at the address.

After lengthy negotiations with members of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, Wing was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Wing is being held without bail on three counts of reckless conduct at the Valley Street jail pending arraignment on Monday at the Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.