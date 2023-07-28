Barricades appear in front of Fulton County Courthouse ahead of ‘high profile legal proceedings’

Authorities in Fulton County have begun to enhance security measures around the courthouse ahead of upcoming legal proceedings.

The Fulton County Sheriff Office’s said deputies are coordinating the security measures with local, state and federal agencies for “high profile legal proceedings” at the Fulton County Courthouse, but did not confirm which case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The barricades up at the courthouse come weeks after a grand jury was seated for a case surrounding potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The grand jury could consider charges against former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and other national, state, and local officials. They won’t be deciding guilt or innocence, only if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enough evidence to move her election interference case forward and just who should face indictment.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Willis suggested that any grand jury indictments in the case would likely come in August.

Willis began her investigation more than two years ago after Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

But that investigation has expanded to include Giuliani and others’ testimonies before a State Senate subcommittee, a false electors meeting, and even an alleged break-in at the Coffee County elections office.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s expected that a grand jury could hear evidence in this case between July 31 and Aug. 18, with potential indictments unsealed in the days afterward.

In a letter sent to several county leaders in May 2023, including Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, Willis indicated she plans to have much of her staff work remotely for most days during the first three weeks of August and asked judges not to schedule trials and in-person hearings during part of that time.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We ask the public and anyone working or conducting business at the courthouse to take these additional security measures in mind and plan accordingly to ensure they arrive on time for hearings, meetings and other proceedings,” officials said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. “As always, our focus remains on protecting the residents of Atlanta and Fulton County and visitors to the metropolitan Atlanta area.”

IN OTHER NEWS: