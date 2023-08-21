Barricades around Fulton County Courthouse to remain in place until after Trump, defendants surrender

The barricades put in place around the Fulton County Courthouse will remain installed until after former President Trump and the 18 other defendants charged in the Georgia election case surrender this week.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the barricades near the courthouse will remain up until Saturday — one day after the Aug. 25 deadline by which Trump and his co-defendants will need to surrender themselves.

The former president and 18 others were charged last week in Fulton County, Ga., for actions related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Trump alone was charged with 13 counts ranging from making false statements and impersonating a public officer to conspiracy and racketeering.

County District Attorney Fani Willis said that Trump and the others indicted will have until noon Friday to voluntarily surrender themselves. She also requested a March 4 start date in the trial of Trump and 18 co-defendants, noting that the date should not conflict with Trump’s other court battles.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat also installed security barriers ahead of a charging decision in the case last month, a decision that Willis labeled as “smart.” The sheriff’s office had also closed roads near the courthouse ahead of the indictment last week through Aug. 18.

The sheriff’s office also noted that one lane of Pryor Street — which had two lanes closed ahead of the indictment — has been reopened for vehicle traffic.

