Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $21.21, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 2.73% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.15 billion, up 15.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $12.99 billion, which would represent changes of +11.3% and +3.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% lower. GOLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GOLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.04.

Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 8.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Pacific Gold Mine to Restart as Barrick Agrees to Minority Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Operations at the Porgera gold mine are set to resume later this year after Barrick Gold Corp. and Papua New Guinea reached an agreement that will see the miner take a minority stake in the operation.The mine will be held in a new joint venture, owned 49% by Barrick Niugini Ltd. -- co-owned by Barrick and China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. -- and 51% by Papua New Guinea stakeholders, according to a statement on Friday. Barrick will operate the mine, which has been on care and maintenance since April last year after the government didn’t renew its special mining lease.Barrick, the world’s second-largest gold producer, said in October it would grant the state a bigger stake in Porgera as part of an in-principle agreement that would allow the mine to re-open. That marked a thaw after a months-long standoff that escalated to legal challenges and tested Prime Minister James Marape’s pledge to obtain a greater share of Papua New Guinea’s resources wealth.Marape swept to power in 2019 with a pledge to get a better deal out of multinationals looking to develop the country’s rich minerals and fossil fuel resources. He also criticized resources deals done by previous governments, and had a public falling out with Exxon Mobil Corp. in early 2020 over a multi-billion dollar gas export project.Porgera accounted for about 5% of Barrick’s total production prior to being put on care and maintenance last year. The company was forced to lower its annual output forecast for 2020 due to the disruption at the mine.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Tesla scouts for showroom space in India, hires executive for lobbying: sources

    Tesla Inc is scouting for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The electric-car maker in January registered a local company in India, where it is expected to import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021, seeking to target rich customers in a niche market. The world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation is looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000-30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centres in the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai in the west and tech city Bengaluru in the south, three sources said.

  • Vaccine passports are a hot-button issue, but travelers already need vaccines to enter certain countries around the world

    The idea of requiring proof of vaccination is not new. For years, select countries have had yellow fever vaccination entry requirements in place.

  • ‘Zero fare, zero emissions’: First two electric buses unveiled for RideKC

    The buses will be put into service later this spring, with one operating on RideKC’s MAX lines.

  • Kansas Senate president: Suellentrop should ‘vacate’ leadership post over DUI arrest

    “It’s clear that the majority leader needs to vacate the leadership position,” the Senate president said.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Half of new cases are in 5 states; UK variant becomes dominant strain in US; Brazil endures deadliest day: Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC has been warning since January that a variant from the U.K. would become dominant in the U.S.. That time has arrived. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Canceled flights, expired clearances: resettlements in limbo

    “Right now, the way that the refugee program is operating, it really is operating as if President Trump were still president,” said Jenny Yang, vice president for advocacy and policy at World Relief, one of the faith-based groups contracted by the U.S. government to resettle refugees. “It’s concerning because the way they had structured the program is really not letting in some of the most vulnerable refugees around the world,” Yang added.

  • Trevor Bauer blasts MLB after report his baseballs were inspected for doctoring

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused the commissioner's office of leaking a story it was inspecting baseballs to determine whether he doctored them.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkins and Polka Dots Have Officially Taken Over the New York Botanical Garden

    The fantastical spring exhibition includes the Japanese artist’s first Obliteration greenhouse, plus more new works

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Gov. Abbott: Biden doing nothing about sex assault claims at border

    Texas Republican discusses the dangerous consequences of the president's border policies on 'Hannity'

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in South Carolina was San Francisco 49ers draftee, defensive back

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt in South Carolina.

  • A good sport: Duke of Edinburgh excelled on the playing field and in the driver’s seat

    Prince Philip dies, aged 99 - Queen leads tributes The Duke of Edinburgh - obituary Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Duke of Edinburgh, an accomplished all-round sportsman with a passion for polo, also established the rules for a new international sport. As president of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the Duke drew up rules for international carriage competitions, one of his favourite sports in later years, at which he represented Britain in six international championships. As a younger man, he had missed out on his chance to represent England at polo because the trip to Argentina would have exceeded the Government’s £50 travel allowance limit.