Barriers to employment are real. These local orgs are knocking them down

OTTAWA COUNTY — Three organizations with ties to Ottawa County and Allegan County have received significant grant funding intended to remove barriers to employment.

The funding through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity totals $14.4 million across the state, and will aid nonprofits in programming that supports the employment and re-employment of at-risk individuals.

The Outdoor Discover Center Network will receive $1 million from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to support programming that helps remove barriers to employment.

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said no one should have to turn down a well-paying job because of the need for childcare or transportation.

“These grants will help nonprofits across Michigan continue making a real difference in people’s lives, helping them get clothes, childcare, transportation, and more, so they can go to work and provide for their families,” she wrote.

Locally, 70x7 Life Recovery will receive $422,493, ODC Network will receive $1 million, and West Michigan Works will receive $1 million. ODC recently partnered with Gentex, the region's largest employer, to start construction on an on-site childcare center for first and second-shift employees.

Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training, said the Barrier Removal and Employment Success Expansion Grant Program will help LEO reach its goal of lifting 100,000 families out of working poverty over the next five years.

Learn more at michigan.gov/bres.

