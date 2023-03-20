Barriers at NY courthouse as grand jury considers possible Trump charges

ABC News
A Washington, D.C., jury on Monday found four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group guilty of conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Through the course of two separate trials late last year into January, six members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty of seditious conspiracy including the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes. The six defendants in the current jury trial, Sandra Parker, Bennie Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs, Michael Greene and William Isaacs, faced the lesser charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding along with a range of other felony charges.