Barriers at NY courthouse as grand jury considers possible Trump charges

Associated Press

Investigators say a Colorado dentist intent on killing his wife put poison in her protein shakes before finally succeeding with a rush order dose of potassium cyanide powder he said he needed to perform surgery. As Angela Craig languished in the hospital with doctors unable to figure out what was wrong with her, police also allege James Craig was meeting with a woman he planned to start a new life with, according to court documents. Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora began investigating Craig after the partner in his dental practice and friend, Ryan Redfearn, told a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though they did not need it for their work, according to an arrest warrant laying out evidence gathered by investigators.