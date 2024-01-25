'It doesn't feel real': Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

PALATINE, Ill. - The Barrington community is mourning the loss of a high school student who was fatally struck by a Metra train while walking to school on Thursday morning.

The student has been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Marin Lacson, of Barrington.

She was a junior at Barrington High School, located approximately a half-mile from the scene of the accident.

Around 7:50 a.m., the Barrington Police Department, Barrington Fire Department and Metra Police Department responded to the Union Pacific Railroad train tracks near Main Street and Hough Street.

An investigation revealed that as Lacson approached the tracks, one train was passing. After it passed, Lacson attempted to cross the tracks but was struck by a second train heading in the opposite direction.

An individual who called 911 described the tragedy as a "devastating accident" and said it "was all over in seconds."

The witness, who did not want to speak on camera Thursday, said he doesn’t believe the student realized there was more than one train on the tracks. He added that the second train "came out of the fog."

An autopsy revealed that Lacson died from blunt force injuries, officials say.

On Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago observed that there is a crossing gate that comes down in the street, but not across the sidewalk.

Now, flowers have been left at the scene in Lacson’s memory, along with a #22 balloon – her lacrosse number.

"It doesn't feel real. Out of anyone, why did it have to be her," Isabella Benton, teammate and friend, said. "She honestly is one of the funniest people you’ll meet. And just so bright and really, it’s cliché, but really lit up a room, was honestly so nice to everyone she ever met."

"She was her own personality -- that’s what I loved about her," Paige Janicki, teammate and friend, said.

Lacson was on the Barrington High School girls’ lacrosse team and on the Second City Lacrosse Club – a travel team.

"She was always my partner for everything, and I would always pass with her," Janicki said.

Teammates and friends were overwhelmed by grief Thursday evening and only just beginning to process life without Lacson.

"It's going to be a really difficult season this year," said Benton.

Barrington 220 Superintendent Craig Winkelman released the following statement to the school community Thursday:

"Please know we are continuing to do everything we can to help the BHS community cope with Marin’s passing. Additional Barrington 220 counselors will continue to be on hand at BHS for any student needing support. We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone. Please keep the Lacson family in your thoughts during this very difficult time."

Winkelman also said Lacson was part of the school's Chinese Immersion Program, which teaches students to become bilingual in Mandarin.

According to Metra (Union Pacific/Northwest Line), the train was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:33 a.m. and made its last stop at Barrington before running express to Chicago due to the incident.

Metra did not release further details about the incident.

Meanwhile, friends of Lacson said a vigil is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at the gazebo near Route 59 and Main Street.

