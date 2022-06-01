Barrington man pleads not guilty to threat to 'shoot up' elementary school

BARRINGTON — Jonathan Tsoronis, 70, of Barrington was arrested and charged with a felony following an alleged threat to “shoot up” the town's elementary school on Tuesday. Upon his arrest, Tsoronis, however, claimed he wasn't serious, according to court documents.

Barrington police received a call Tuesday afternoon from one of Tsoronis’ neighbors who reported Tsoronis approached him, asking him to borrow his AR-style rifle, police stated in an affidavit filed in court. When questioned by the neighbor, Tsoronis told him to “grab your AR and we can go down to the school and shoot it up.” When the neighbor asked what he meant, Tsoronis allegedly repeated his statement and replied “grab your gun and let’s go shoot up the elementary school,” according to police.

Barrington Elementary School

Police, in the affidavit, say Tsoronis acknowledged he made the statements but did so because he was trying to “make a statement to his neighbor” about his displeasure with him owning an assault style-rifle.

Tsoronis was charged with criminal threatening, a Class B felony. After pleading not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, he remained in preventive detention in Strafford County jail in Dover while awaiting a decision on granting him bail, according to a state courts spokesperson.

The Barrington Police Department, with the assistance of Lee Police Chief Tom Dronsfield, located the suspect and arrested him without incident, according to police.

The incident comes after the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas just last week, where two teachers and 19 students were killed and 17 were injured.

While the threat was not specific in naming the Barrington Elementary School, Police Chief George Joy said in a prepared statement, officers responded to all of the town's schools because it was made within the town.

All three of the town's schools were placed in secure campus mode, meaning students were not allowed to go outside, according to police and the school administration. Barrington schools Superintendent Daniel Moulis said the schools remained in secure campus until the suspect was in custody.

Joy said in a prepared statement he applauds the person who reported the alleged threat for coming forward and encourages others who witness suspicious activity or threats to contact the department to investigate.

“This investigation and the subsequent arrest were due to a Barrington citizen caring enough to make a call (regarding) a potentially dangerous threat,” Joy said in a statement. “It is unlikely there will be any further details released due to the ongoing investigation.”

Tsoronis is being represented by a public defender. A spokesperson said the public defender's office will not comment on the case.

