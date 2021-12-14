Barrington police chief warns high-school parents about 'threat of violence'

Barrington's police chief called on all residents to secure their guns early Monday evening as his department investigated a "threat of violence" at Barrington High School.

Col. Michael Correia's first request was for parents to seek out any information that their sons and daughters might have about the situation, which involves violence threatened for next week.

"Secondly, if you live in town and own a firearm, please physically account for it today and ensure it is stored safely and securely, in accordance with state law," Correia said.

In a news release, Correia promised an appropriate presence at the high school in the days to come "to maintain a safe school environment for students and teachers."

Correia made his comments in a news release, saying that the high school's administration began working with police immediately after it became aware of the threat earlier on Monday.

He did not describe the nature of the threat in greater detail.

Police "will obviously keep the community informed as we learn more and work to address this incident," he said.

Correia asked anyone who learns any information that might be helpful, to contact school staff at (401) 245-5000 ext. 1, or to immediately dial police at (401) 437-3935.

He urged people to "err on the side of caution" and report any information "regardless of how insignificant it may seem."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Barrington High School parents urged to lock guns amid violence threat