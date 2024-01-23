Barrington police ID victims of fatal crash. Adding speed patrol to Wampanoag Trail

BARRINGTON − The Barrington police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash on the Wampanoag Trail Saturday morning and say they will add a patrol to the road to enforce speed limits.

The driver was identified as Yusbel Rivero Hernandez, 33, of Pawtucket; the passenger was identified as Adiena A. Pupo Quile, 23, of Providence.

The police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the Wampanoag Trail near the East Providence line, the police said.

Responding officers found a badly damaged car in the woods with two occupants inside, according to the police. The occupants, both wearing seat belts, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

How many drivers have been cited for speeding on the Wampanoag Trail?

Between June and December 2023, the Barrington police issued 208 speeding violations and 367 verbal warnings for speeding on the Wampanoag Trail and parts of County Road, the police said.

"In order to continue to reduce speeds on the Trail, the Department will be adding one additional speed patrol, which is supported by grant funding," the police said.

