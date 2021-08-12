Barris Kustom Industries Is Selling Its Shop

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s the end of an era…

They say all good things must come to an end, but you don’t have to like it. That’s certainly the case with Barris Kustom Industries selling off its North Hollywood property. The 10,000-square-foot facility was where George Barris gave birth to some of the most iconic movie and television cars, like the Batmobileand Munster Koach, absolutely mesmerizing generations of gearheads and even normies. To think that sacred ground will be purchased, likely by a developer, the building torn down for luxury condos or something like that to be constructed is stomach-churning.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, there’s still a Batmobile in the showroom portion of the property. The storefront is unmistakable, thanks to the large and loud sign declaring it the home of Barris Kustom Industries, along with paintings and photographs of some of the famous to have rolled out of there over the years.

image credit: YouTube

Also included in the property are garages where the team did their phenomenal, ground-breaking custom bodywork. There’s also the paint booth where “kustom kolors” helped dress up the crazy builds even more, really dazzling the eye. These men were movers and shakers with vibrant imaginations, but all of that personality will soon be lost to the neighborhood.

You might recall George Barris died back in 2015. His kids have been helping manage the family business since 2001 after Shirley Barris passed. And while they’re giving up their father’s old headquarters, the unique items still left there will be moved to a new location in the Oxnard-Ventura area and turned into a collection which will be open to the public. That seems like a fitting thing to do considering how many people George Barris touched through his work.

Source: Los Angeles Times

