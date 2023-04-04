Barrister 'proud' to prosecute Just Stop Oil activists who shut Dartford Crossing

Morgan Trowland - Just Stop Oil

A barrister has proclaimed how “proud” he is following the prosecution of two Just Stop Oil protesters as lawyers refuse to take on cases concerning climate change activists.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, were convicted of causing a public nuisance after they caused the closure of the Dartford Crossing by scaling a bridge.

Adam King, who secured the guilty verdicts following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, told afterwards how he had carried out a "public service" by taking on the case.

It comes weeks after more than 100 eminent lawyers pledged to sign a “declaration of conscience”, meaning they may not prosecute eco-protesters hauled before the courts. High-profile lawyers including Joylon Maugham KC and Sir Geoffrey Bindman KC were among the signatories.

But Mr King asserted the move was "bad for justice".

I’m proud to have done a bit of public service in prosecuting this trial. To assert ‘conscientious objection’ in cases like this is to encourage the identification of counsel with their clients - which is obviously bad for justice generally.https://t.co/AhJZhN1ZBU — Adam King (@adamhpking) April 4, 2023

Writing on Twitter hours after jurors delivered their verdict, Mr King said: “I’m proud to have done a bit of public service in prosecuting this trial.

“To assert ‘conscientious objection’ in cases like this is to encourage the identification of counsel with their clients - which is obviously bad for justice generally.”

Businesses and funerals impacted by gridlock

During the trial, Mr King told the court how police were forced to close the bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent, for more than 40 hours, resulting in major congestion.

Basildon Crown Court heard how the disruption caused people to miss funerals and businesses to lose hundreds of thousands of pounds in trade.

The bridge was shut from 4am on October 17 last year to 9pm the following day after protesters used climbing equipment to ascend 200ft above the road before they unfurled a "giant Just Stop Oil banner".

The pair then "rigged up hammocks" to remain on the bridge until around 5.30pm the following day following help from police. The bridge was not reopened until several hours later.

Marcus Decker in a hammock on the bridge - Just Stop Oil

Prison sentences being considered

Both Trowland and Decker have already spent more than five months in custody, having been remanded at their first appearance at Southend Magistrates' Court on October 20.

They face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and Judge Shane Collery KC said: "This court is considering custodial sentences."

He added: "We're dealing with significant nuisance that's been caused."

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said he welcomed the guilty verdicts.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "The right to protest cannot be allowed to outweigh the right of the law-abiding majority to go about their day free from selfish and antisocial disruption.

"We are cracking down on these guerilla tactics which cause misery for the majority."

Sean Irish, of Just Stop Oil, said outside court: "Just Stop Oil will not stop because of a crackdown. The climate crisis is more terrifying than 10 years in a British cell."

Essex Police said that those impacted by the traffic disruption included a "heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help".

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Trowland, of Islington, north London, and Decker, 34, of no fixed address, denied causing a public nuisance but were both found guilty.

Judge Shane Collery KC remanded the men in custody to be sentenced on April 13.