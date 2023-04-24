Barristers targeted in bomb plot were victims of ‘deep-seated grudge’

Jonathan Nuttall - Central News

A wealthy businessman with a “deep-seated grudge” planted fake bombs at the offices of two lawyers after they helped confiscate £1 million from his wife, a court has heard.

Jonathan Nuttall, 50, is accused of ordering two packages resembling explosive devices to be placed at the chambers of Andrew Sutcliffe KC and Anne Jeavons, who had acted for the National Crime Agency (NCA) in a money laundering and asset recovery case against his wife, Amanda, in 2019.

He and his alleged co-conspirators also set off smoke grenades at Gray’s Inn chambers, where the lawyers were based, in the heart of London’s legal district.

The devices were placed in envelopes bearing Mr Sutcliffe’s name and when the alarm was raised buildings had to be evacuated, roads cordoned off and a large number of police officers deployed to the scene.

The Old Bailey was told that Mr Nuttall, from Romsey in Hampshire recruited Michael Broddle, a former Royal Marine, to spy on the lawyers and their families for six months.

He is also accused of conspiring with his driver Michael Sode, 58, and Mr Broddle’s sons, Joshua Broddle, 20, and Charlie Broddle, 18, to plant the fake bombs.

The NCA’s investigation into Jonathan Nuttall, his wife Amanda, and others continues to be litigated in the High Court.

Andrew Sutcliffe KC - Central News/Web Collect

Anne Jeavons - Central News/Web Collect

Opening the prosecution case, Catherine Farrelly told the jury: “On the afternoon of Tuesday 14th September 2021, two packages that were designed to resemble explosive devices were left in Gray’s Inn, an estate mainly comprising the offices from which barristers work, known as barristers’ chambers.

“One of the devices was left close to a bench. The other device was left in a much more specific location, outside a set of barristers’ chambers known as 3 Verulam Buildings.

“Whoever was behind such an attack had clearly considered and planned it carefully.

“Such a person must have had a deep-seated grudge against [Andrew Sutcliffe] and it would have required the means in which to execute such a bold and targeted strike against him.

Story continues

“The prosecution case is that that person was Jonathan Nuttall.

“It is clear Jonathan Nuttall harboured a great deal of animosity towards Andrew Sutcliffe and, to a lesser degree, Anne Jeavons, accusing them of behaving in an unprofessional way when conducting the case for the NCA.

“Jonathan Nuttall perceived the NCA case as causing him and his family public embarrassment and ruining their reputation and he was not willing to accept that.

Two counts admitted

The court was told Mr Broddle, 46, had been recruited by Mr Nuttall’s driver, Mr Sode, who was a close associate.

It is alleged that Charlie Broddle had waited nearby on the day the packages had been delivered by his father and filmed the arrival of the police on his mobile phone.

His brother Joshua is accused of providing the packing for one of the devices.

Joshua Broddle smoking a cigarette

Mr Broddle, 46, has admitted two counts of placing an article with intention of inducing a belief it would explode or ignite and possession of an explosive substance.

Mr Nuttall, Mr Michael Sode, Joshua Broddle and Charlie Broddle all deny two counts of placing an article with intent.

Mr Nuttall also denies six counts of failing to comply with a notice by failing to disclose the PIN or passcode of phones and devices. Mr Sode denies two counts of the same charge.

Charlie Broddle also denies possession of an explosive substance, the first device.

Another man, George Gray, 25, is charged alongside the other defendants with attempting to transfer money that they knew or suspected was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mr Nuttall, Mr Sode, Mr Gray and Joshua Broddle also all deny conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The trial, which is due to last until the end of July, continues.