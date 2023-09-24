Barristers warned not to attack judges on social media

Barristers have been told not to launch “gratuitous attacks” on judges or the justice system on social media.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB), which regulates the profession, has revised its guidelines to provide clarity on what barristers are allowed to say online.

The nine-page guidance lists a “non-exhaustive” set of examples of the types of conduct on social media that could amount to a breach of the regulations, including “comments about judges, the judiciary, or the justice system which involve gratuitous attacks or serious criticisms that are misleading and do not have a sound factual basis”.

Free-speech advocates, however, have warned the guidance fails to explain when robust debate of opposing views would be viewed as discrimination or harassment.

The BSB said the guidelines “make clear that it is the manner in which barristers express their views that is more likely to concern us rather than the substance of that view”.

However, it caveats that by adding: “Although the substance of a barrister’s view may also raise regulatory issues.”

The Bar Council welcomed the guidance, saying barristers ought to be capable of “maintaining civil discourse”.

Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, warned that the guidance was “unavoidably imprecise” and open to interpretation.

He questioned the use of the word “gratuitous” and said it was not clear when a “robust response” to a point of view one disagrees with would turn into “harassment”.

He said: “This guidance represents a good-faith effort to balance barristers’ right to freedom of expression with the need to protect the reputation of the profession, but the problem is the language used by the BSB when describing what it has a ‘regulatory interest’ in is unavoidably imprecise and open to interpretation.

“For instance, what is an acceptable criticism of the justice system and what is ‘gratuitous’?

“At what point does a robust response to someone with whom you disagree cross the line and become ‘harassment’?

The news comes after a number of barristers have used social media to vehemently disagree with colleagues, or, in some cases, to directly attack them.

In 2018, Jolyon Maugham, barrister and founder of the Good Law Project, responded to criticisms of a piece he had written on rape trials for the New Statesman.

Criminal barristers had challenged him on Twitter regarding the lack of expert opinion in the piece, given that Mr Maugham does not have a background in criminal law. He responded online saying: “People outside the guild think there’s a problem.”

Fellow barristers criticised the use of the term “guild” to describe those with criminal expertise. Mr Maugham also blocked barristers when they questioned him on the app at the time.

If barristers are accused of breaching the social media guidelines, they face disciplinary proceedings .

If they are found to have breached them they could face a range of sanctions, from a fine to suspension, depending on the severity of the breach.

Mr Young said that in enforcing and adjudicating any potential breaches, regulators would have to exercise their own judgment, which is “inevitably informed by their political and ideological biases”.

He added: “The difficulty we encounter again and again at the Free Speech Union is that regulatory bodies have been captured by the woke Left and that means people with traditional conservative views are much more likely to be censured than people with fashionable, left-of-centre views.”

Mark Neale, BSB director general, said the guidelines provide “greater clarity rather than a significant change” to existing policies.

He added: “The documents explain more clearly how we will apply the existing rules and how we try to balance barristers’ obligations under the BSB Handbook with their rights under the Human Rights Act 1998.”

‘Appropriate balance’

Nick Vineall KC, chair of the Bar Council, said: “We think that the BSB has struck the appropriate balance, and it is right that the regulator focuses on the use of language that is seriously offensive, discriminatory, bullying or harassing.

“There is absolutely no place for bullying or discrimination, online or offline, at the Bar.

“The Bar ought to be a profession where everyone is capable of maintaining civil discourse.

“Regardless of where the line is drawn in terms of professional misconduct, there will be a huge space where comment that does not amount to misconduct is nevertheless unkind, unnecessary, and profoundly undesirable.

“Ultimately, if you would not say something to someone’s face, don’t say it to them, or about them, on social media.”

