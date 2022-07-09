Barron Co. Sheriff's Department arrest man involved in OD death case

Jul. 8—BARRON — The Barron County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man that authorities say was involved in a drug overdose case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday morning that a warrant was issued for Chris Skar, 37, of 2190 22nd Ave., Rice Lake. Fitzgerald later said that Skar was taken into custody at noon Friday, turning himself in to authorities.

According to a press release, the Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday of a possible drug overdose at a residence east of Rice Lake. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

"Lifesaving measures were attempted on 32-year-old Crystal Braden but were unsuccessful," Fitzgerald wrote. "Braden was pronounced deceased at the scene of what the Sheriff's Department is classifying as a drug overdose of most likely heroin. This incident remains under investigation."

Fitzgerald said reports indicate that Skar fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being taken.

Online court records show that Skar was convicted of two counts of possessing amphetamines and one count of disorderly conduct on Sept. 1 in Barron County Court. He was placed on two years probation and was not given any jail time. As terms of his probation, Skar is not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs, complete an alcohol abuse treatment course, and he cannot possess firearms.

Because Skar was wanted on a probation violation, he didn't have to appear in court immediately Friday or Monday, Fitzgerald added.

Skar was given three days of jail credit if revoked.