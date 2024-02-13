Barron Heating to donate thousands per month to local charities, starting with foster care

Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing, a local family-owned business has launched a charity program, “Barron KARES,” donating to various local nonprofits throughout the year.

Through the KARES program — which stands for kindness, appreciation, response, empathy and service — Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing will donate $110 on select purchases to a different charity or nonprofit each month.

The company’s goal is to donate at least $10,000 each month to the chosen charities.

“With Barron KARES, we see our commitment as more than a monetary donation. It represents a dedication to making a tangible, positive impact on the causes and individuals we support. By featuring a different charity or non-profit each month, we hope to help illuminate organizations that align with our values and resonate with our team and communities,” CEO Brad Barron wrote in a news release.

Donations of $110 will be made when any customer purchases select tankless water heaters, heat pumps, solar installations, generators and other eligible purchases, according to the news release.

“Setting each donation at $110 carries a significance rooted in the wisdom of our owner John Barron’s mentor, who advised, ‘Go above and beyond your call of duty — push past 100%, give 110% every time.’ This philosophy of exceeding expectations has become a guiding principle for us,” Barron wrote.

February’s donations are being awarded to Skookum Kids, a local foster care nonprofit that licenses foster parents, places children in homes and runs emergency shelters for children.

Barron Heating is also welcoming suggestions for other local nonprofits or charities to feature each month. Suggestions can be emailed to BarronKARES@barronheating.com.