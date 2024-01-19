Barron Trump, 17, makes a rare appearance at his grandmother’s funeral in Palm Beach

All grown up.

Barron Trump towered over his family members at his maternal grandmother’s funeral Thursday morning at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach.

At six-foot-seven, Donald Trump’s youngest son, 17, is good bit taller than the former president.

The 77-year-old ex-POTUS claims to be six-foot-three, but some reports put Trump at an inch lower. Barron’s mother, former model Melania Trump, is 5-foot-11, so the DNA is strong on both sides.

Unlike his half-siblings, the teenager, who attends Oxbridge Academy, is rarely seen in public and was largely kept out of the spotlight during Trump’s term at the White House. But as far back as 2020, the teen had clearly already sprouted.

(l-r) Barron Trump, Viktor Knavs, former President Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, wait for pallbearers to finish loading the casket for Amalia Knavs, MelaniaÕs mother, into a hearse January 18, 2024. DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS/DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

So how did the kid (who actually prefers soccer to basketball) reach his impressive height?

During a speech after the embattled former president’s caucus victory in Iowa, Trump spoke of his late mother-in-law, joking that it was her cooking that did the trick.

“Boy, did she take care of Barron,” said the Republican presidential-front runner for 2024. “That’s how he got so tall. He only ate her food.”

Amalija Knavs died Jan. 9 at age 78 after an undisclosed illness. The former first lady, 53, reportedly missed the New Year’s Eve festivities at Mar a Lago to attend to her.