Barronett man sentenced to three years prison for 8th OWI offense

Sep. 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls resident will serve three years in prison after he was convicted Monday of his eighth drunken-driving offense.

Thomas M. Forrestal, 52, now of Barronette, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to one count of OWI-8. He was taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge James Isaacson ordered Forrestal to serve five years of extended supervision. Forrestal also must pay $2,613 in court costs and fines, and his driver's license was permanently revoked. He also must submit a DNA sample. While on extended supervision, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. He was given jail credit for two days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer pulled Forrestal's vehicle over at 12:16 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021, for having a defective brake light.

Forrestal's speech was delayed. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. The officer observed an open beer can in the vehicle. Forrestal was taken to the Chippewa County Jail; he later posted a $500 cash bond. A blood test showed he had a .130 blood-alcohol level.

Isaacson said the cash bond Forrestal will be applied toward his fines.

Court records show Forrestal was convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense in 2011 in Washburn County.