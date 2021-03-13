Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Coupang, GameStop, Uber, Walker & Dunlop And More

  • This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses how the U.S. economy could soar as the pandemic fades.

  • Other featured articles discuss why big pharmaceutical stocks are cheap, the outlook for the aerospace industry and what comes next for three meme stocks.

  • Also, the prospects for an apartment lender, a South Korean e-commerce giant, the iPhone maker and more.

"It Has Been a Year Since Covid Gripped America. Why the Road Ahead Looks Bright" by Ben Levisohn discusses why, as the pandemic starts to wane, the U.S. economy could soar. See what that means for investors in the likes of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

Andrew Bary's "Big Pharma Battled the Pandemic. The Stocks Are Cheap" makes the case that drugmakers from AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have huge cash flows and strong pipelines. See which pharma stocks Barron's favors.

In "Why This Apartment Lender Is a 'Money-Making Machine'," Daren Fonda suggests that Maryland-based Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) is growing strongly in the market for multifamily lending. Find out why Barron's believes this stock is inexpensive, even as higher interest rates remain a worry.

A veteran aerospace analyst explains why Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is not a lost cause, in "These Aerospace Stocks Will Take Flight Soon. Flying Taxis? Not So Fast" by Al Root. Find out if Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) or United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is among the five recovery picks mentioned.

In Alex Eule's "Why These Retro Stocks Are Suddenly Hot," Barron's suggests there may be no making sense of the recent meme stock mania, except that there is an element of nostalgic sentiment in it. The article presents a Nostalgia Index. Discover how H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB), Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) and other stocks rate.

"Coupang Is the Amazon.com of South Korea, but Maybe Even Better" by Eric J. Savitz claims that Coupang, LLC (NYSE: CPNG) went public this past week in spectacular fashion and the stock is not cheap. This is the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, and it is second there only to Samsung Electronics in market capitalization.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Lemonade, Sundial, Tesla And More

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) can continue to drive strong growth in both its ride-sharing and food-delivery businesses as the world shifts to a post-pandemic environment. So says the analyst featured in Eric J. Savitz's "Uber Is Seeing an Improvement in Rides. Why Its Stock Could Still Be a Buy."

In "These Three Stocks Have Had Spills and Thrills. What Comes Next," Liz Moyer points out that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are reopening plays. See why Barron's believes two of these meme stocks could face more turmoil.

Eric J. Savitz's "Buy Apple Stock and Ignore the 'Noise' About iPhone Production Cuts" shows why the featured analyst claims that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock offers a good buying opportunity, even though it has lagged behind the broader market in recent weeks on speculation about iPhone production cuts.

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • Barron's annual ranking of America's top financial advisors

  • 10 funds for managing rising bond yields

  • An insurance SPAC with a past

  • Why the booming IPO market shows no signs of slowing

  • What Wall Street will focus on as the Federal Reserve rate panel meets next week

  • Why higher rates will not kill the stock market

  • What's next for value vs. growth stocks

  • Why e-commerce upstarts are flourishing everywhere

  • Why the rare-earth metals market is producing big gains

  • How near-term thinking can cut wealth short

  • Whether Elon Musk's Bitcoin bet continues to pay off

  • How to use the tax code to save more and pay less

  • The central bank that has made a big bet on electric vehicles

  • Whether now is the time to buy renewable energy stocks

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

