Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: LyondellBasell, Prologis, Royal Dutch Shell And More

Nelson Hem
·3 min read

  • This weekend's Barron's offers investors advice on how to play the return to work trend.

  • Other featured articles discuss overlooked infrastructure picks and how the reopening trade is affecting bank, HVAC and various tech stocks.

  • Also, see the prospects for an oil supermajor, a consumer products picks, a real estate investment trust and a plastics giant.

"Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes" by Daren Fonda explores how the Delta variant is upending return-to-work plans for companies, from Microsoft Corporation (NYSE: MSFT) to Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX), and their employees and investors. See how Barron's recommends that investors play the return.

In "Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock. Here's Why," Andrew Bary discusses how British-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its peers in the United States. Furthermore, says the article, it is best positioned of all the big oil stocks to deliver "a gusher" for investors.

Avi Salzman's "Spectrum Brands Offers a Cheap Way to Play Many Consumer Trends" suggests that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), which sells George Foreman grills, Kwikset locks, some Black & Decker products and more, is in the midst of a pandemic growth spurt. Get its shares while they are cheap, recommends Barron's.

Most construction-related stocks, like Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. So says "These 5 Infrastructure Stocks Are Still Looking Like Bargains" by Nicholas Jasinski. But shares of firms such as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) still seem well-priced.

In Ben Levisohn's "The Reopening Trade Is Back. These Bank Stocks Stand to Benefit," discover why one analyst believes the deployment of excess cash into loans and securities could provide significant earnings upside for banks over the next several quarters. And see if Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is one of those banks.

"Why HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market" by Al Root points out that this business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe, it benefits from post-COVID-19 back-to-work trends and it is also becoming an important ESG play. Find out whether Barron's feels Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is one those stocks worth consideration.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

Regardless of the Delta variant, Americans have had enough sheltering in place, according to Eric J. Savitz's "A New Economic Reality Is Weighing on Tech Stocks. This rush to leave home is having a material impact on a diverse set of tech businesses, from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

In "REIT Prologis Is Reaping the Rewards of E-Commerce," Lawrence C. Strauss makes a case that the Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) total annual return of 28% over the past three years more than makes up for its relatively skimpy dividend. See why Barron's believes this supply chain play is a winner among real estate investment trusts.

Jack Hough's "Plastics Are Still in Demand. This Stock Stands to Profit—but Beware the Risks" claims that the price of world's most common plastic has doubled in the past year. That is good news for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB), whose CEO says he sees strong demand for the multinational chemical company's products. But what are the risks?

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • The Barron's annual ranking of robo-advisors

  • Whether the jobs report sets the stage for normalized Federal Reserve policy

  • How the stock market bubble could deflate in a good way

  • Whether loading up on debt is a dangerous trend

  • How ESG investors should play the rebound in value stocks

  • Which Chinese EV stock are the ones to watch

  • Preparing for a shift away from U.S. stocks

  • What may lie beneath tranquil markets

  • Whether silver prices are about to rally

  • Whether Cathie Wood is wrong about Tesla

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy This Tech Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out?

    The 5G smartphone market is a big catalyst for a tech company that's been delivering impressive results recently.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • The 60/40 investing rule is dead, experts say — it's time to be more creative

    The classic mix of stocks and bonds may be a relic of an age long past.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Stocks are likely to go sideways from here. How to keep your portfolio moving forward

    Sideways markets happen not because the stock market gods play an unkind joke on gullible humans but because of human emotions. Historically, sideways markets have always followed secular bull markets. At the end of secular bull markets, stock prices become extreme — valuations (P/Es) get highly stretched.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks Investors Need to Know

    Only focusing on the industry's headliners means you'll miss out on some great opportunities.