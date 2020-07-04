Barron's Picks And Pans: Chipotle, Lululemon, Zoom Video And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers three ways for investors to play the second half of 2020.

Other featured articles look at what a Biden administration may mean for Wall Street, as well as some unloved utilities and other stocks.

Also, the prospects for a software stocks, restaurant stocks, an unexpected acquisition and more.

Cover story "3 Scenarios for Playing the Coronavirus Economy in the Second Half" by Lisa Beilfuss presents a bullish and a bearish case for the second half of 2020. How will Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and others fare?

Carleton English's "Beaten-Down Utility Stocks Could Power Up" makes a case that this out-of-favor sector includes some bargains with juicy payouts. Does that include CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) or PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)?

In "No Friends on Wall Street? No Problem for These 3 Stocks," Al Root examines why sometimes it pays to buy the market's most unloved stocks, such as Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), that have faced bad news but where business trends are improving.

How the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Wall Street overall, might fare under a Biden administration, according to "What a Democratic Sweep Could Mean for the Market" by Andrew Bary.

In Eric J. Savitz's "Software Is Saving the World—and Other First-Half Lessons," see whether Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) are among the 10 best-performing tech stocks of 2020 so far, and which one Barron's thinks may have gone too far.

"Chipotle and Wingstop Are Winning the Pandemic" by Jack Hough discusses why Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) shares have soared despite COVID-19 surges and canceled reopenings.

Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is buying Mirror, which could be the next big winner in the stay-at-home exercise space. So says Steven M. Sears's "How to Play Lululemon as It Moves Into Peloton's Space."

In "How Zoom Is Moving Past the 'Zoombombing' Debacle," Shaina Mishkin shows why Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has become a household name for Americans in less than six months.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's Mutual Fund Quarterly

What comes next in the pandemic

What the Supreme Court's ruling means for the CFPB

Social Security and Medicare tax traps that retirees should beware

Why investors should fear a 'summertime melt-up'

Why the spike in the jobs market looks flimsy

Dividend funds with the flexibility to weather the pandemic

