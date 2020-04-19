Barron's Picks And Pans: Dropbox, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Teladoc And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the revolution in telehealth and virtual medicine.

Other featured articles ponder how well businesses will snap back from the crisis and discuss companies that are boosting dividends instead of cutting them.

Also, the prospects for a Detroit automaker, UTC spin-offs, overlooked stay-at-home picks and more.

Cover story "Coronavirus Ushered in Medicine's Digital Revolution" by Daren Fonda points out that the pandemic lockdown has accelerated adoption of telehealth and virtual medicine and that revenue potential for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) and others is vast.

Jack Hough's "Ford's CEO Says Its Cars Will Be Built to Kill Viruses" shows why Jim Hackett sees alliances with other carmakers helping Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to successfully leap into a future of electric and self-driving vehicles.

In "Business Won't Snap Back So Easily After the Great Reopening," Lisa Beilfuss suggests that business owners feel that it is too soon for the green light. What's in store for everything from Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)?

Established names like Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) look like top performers again as the world copes with COVID-19. So says "In a Pandemic, Pharma's Strengths Emerge: Pipelines With Essential Drugs" by Bill Alpert. There are challenges.

In Andrew Bary's "3 Former United Technologies Stocks That Are Ready to Fly," see why Barron's feels Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) is a leader in elevators and Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is a deep value play.

See also: Charlie Munger Says Berkshire Playing It Safe During Coronavirus; Outcome Of Crisis Could Be 'A Different Kind Of Mess'

"7 Overlooked Stay-at-Home Stocks" by Eric J. Savitz shows why Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) and Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) are among the more attractive ways to play the new stay-at-home economy.

Contrary to the trend of dividend cuts and suspensions during the COVID-19 crisis, some companies are still raising their payouts, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "J&J and P&G, in Raising Their Dividends, Buck the Broader Trend." Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: VZ) is among them.

In "Health Insurers Could Face Another Political Test," Josh Nathan-Kazis discusses how the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis may bring renewed political attention on the managed-care industry, including UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's top 100 financial advisors in the United States

Whether big government is here to stay

How to reopen America without causing further problems

Why a COVID-19 vaccine could take longer than investors expect

Why new active ETFs look a lot like existing mutual funds

Why big steel has more to worry about that COVID-19

Where activists are turning their attention now

