Barrow County detention officers arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail, deputies say
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their own on Monday afternoon.
Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, of Winder, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, are facing charges after smuggling contraband into Barrow County Jail.
Barrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI to investigate.
“We moved very quickly on this and immediately contacted the GBI,” stated Sheriff Jud Smith. “The trust that exists between our office and the community is very important to all of us at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. When someone violates that trust, we will act swiftly.”
The two turned themselves in to Barrow County Detention Center.
According to BCSO, the two are facing the following charges:
Bribery
Trading with Inmates without Consent of the Warden or Superintendent
Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates
Violation of Oath of a Public Officer
BCSO said the investigation is ongoing.
