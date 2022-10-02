Barrow County man arrested for child pornography possesion

A Barrow County man has been arrested after deputies say they found him with child pornography.

Martin Smith, 54, of Winder, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after his home was searched by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Thursday.

The investigation into Smith began with multiple reports made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau ICAC Task Force to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release.

This investigation is still active, and additional charges may be pending, deputies say.

