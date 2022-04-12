Barrow County man found shot to death near City Pond Park outside Winder

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death Monday near a park on the outskirts of Winder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI identified the victim as Lane Michael Bullard of Winder.

No arrests have been made.

Motorists saw the body about 5 p.m. and called 911, and when Winder police arrived they found the man lying outside a car on a dirt road that runs beside City Pond Park, the GBI said.

The park has a playground and is adjacent to the Winder water reservoir.

When police discovered the site was outside the city, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and the crime scene was turned over to sheriff's deputies, the GBI reported.

The body of the man, who was shot more than once, was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI at (706) 552-2309 or the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 597-8477.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Barrow County man found shot, killed near park outside Winder