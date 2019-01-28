Here’s What Barry Callebaut AG’s (VTX:BARN) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Barry Callebaut AG’s (VTX:BARN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Barry Callebaut has a P/E ratio of 25.47, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.9%.

View our latest analysis for Barry Callebaut

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Barry Callebaut:

P/E of 25.47 = CHF1654 ÷ CHF64.93 (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Barry Callebaut grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.8%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Barry Callebaut’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Barry Callebaut has a higher P/E than the average company (20.5) in the food industry.

SWX:BARN PE PEG Gauge January 28th 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Barry Callebaut shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Barry Callebaut’s P/E?

Net debt totals 12% of Barry Callebaut’s market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Barry Callebaut’s P/E Ratio

Barry Callebaut trades on a P/E ratio of 25.5, which is above the CH market average of 18.1. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.