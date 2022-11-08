Barry Callebaut AG's (VTX:BARN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 35% ownership, private equity firms own 30%

If you want to know who really controls Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 35% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Barry Callebaut.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barry Callebaut?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Barry Callebaut. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Barry Callebaut's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Barry Callebaut. Jacobs Holding AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.1% and 3.1% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Barry Callebaut

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Barry Callebaut AG. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own CHF587m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 30%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Barry Callebaut better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Barry Callebaut that you should be aware of.

