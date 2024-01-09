Barry Keoghan poses with Ryan Gosling and Joaquin Phoenix post Golden Globes

Barry Keoghan has driven his followers wild by posting pictures of him hanging out with Hollywood royalty including Ryan Gosling and Joaquin Phoenix post Golden Globes.

The Irish star, 31, was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for his role of Oliver Quick in the controversial movie, Saltburn. He lost out to Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, 47.

However, the star - one of the hottest names in Hollywood at the moment - still made the most of his evening by posing with a number of famous faces.

In an Instagram post, the star can be seen posing alongside Barbie star Gosling and comedy actor Will Ferrell on Sunday night. He also posted a picture of a slap up steak dinner, assumedly enjoyed post ceremony.

He wrote: “Feckin great time at the @goldenglobes. Very grateful to be representing @saltburnfilm and to be nominated alongside these LEGENDS. Thank you everyone.”

In a separate picture, he is seen posing alongside Phoenix.

Both actors have previously played The Joker - with Keoghan making reference to the fact in the caption. “Just havin’ a laugh,” he wrote, adding a clown emoji.

Keoghan played Joker in 2022's The Batman, but was only heard in the theatrical cut. Phoenix won his first Oscar for playing the evil villain in 2019's Joker and is due to reprise the role in upcoming movie Joker 2: Folie a Deux, starring alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Fans seemed to love the fact the star was obviously enjoying his night on the tiles.

One wrote: “I can’t explain why it makes me so happy to see this guy making it big. What a talented actor and he seems like the most genuine guy.”

Another added: “Barry you can’t just drop a pic of you and ryan together like that HELLO.”

While a third added: “Only an Irish man would take a pic of his dinner love it.”

Earlier in the night, the star had his grey y-fronts ironed to make sure his look was perfect before taking to the Golden Globes red carpet.

Fashion stylist Ilaria Urbinati took to Instagram to share how the star had his pants ironed especially for the awards ceremony.

She captioned the post: “@louisvuitton ironing the underwear is next level service @keoghan92.”

While Irish star Murphy picked up one of the biggest gongs of the night, elsewhere the UK enjoyed modest success at this year’s Golden Globes, with wins in six of the 27 awards up for grabs: three for individual performers and three for co-productions with other countries.

The three performers were Matthew Macfadyen, who won best male supporting actor in a television series for his role in the drama Succession; Ricky Gervais, who picked up the award for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his one-off show Armageddon; and Christopher Nolan, named best director for the biographical blockbuster Oppenheimer.

It is the first major directing award for Nolan, despite a long career in the film industry and a host of Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe nominations for films such as Memento, Inception and Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer, which traces the life of the eponymous American physicist who played a key role in developing the atomic bomb, was also one of the UK’s three joint wins.

The film, a US-UK co-production, was named best motion picture drama.

Poor Things, a dark comic fantasy co-produced by Ireland, the UK and the US, won the award for best motion picture musical or comedy.

And the highest grossing film of 2023, Barbie – another US-UK co-production – picked up the inaugural award for cinematic and box office achievement.

The Golden Globes has long been an event dominated by the US, with British talent typically picking up fewer than half the awards on offer.

The UK’s tally of six wins this year is the highest since 10 in both 2020 and 2021 and is an improvement on last year, when the total was just two.