Barry Morphew murder charge: How homicides are prosecuted without a body

Brittany De Lea
·3 min read

Suzanne Morphew’s husband, Barry, was taken into custody in Colorado on Wednesday, facing several charges including first-degree homicide, despite the fact that investigators have yet to find Suzanne Morphew’s body.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said on Wednesday that investigators do not believe Suzanne Morphew is alive and the search for her body is ongoing. Spezze does not expect at this time that his office will make any more arrests.

Barry Morphew was also charged with attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence.

The arrest affidavit remains sealed, leaving a lot of questions about the case and the charges unanswered.

Even without a body, however, experts say the prosecution can build a strong case.

"Nowhere in the statute – nowhere in the crime of murder – is there a requirement that the prosecution produce a body," Randy Zelin, head of the criminal practice at Wilk Auslander LLP and an adjunct professor of law at Cornell University, told Fox News. "It is certainly possible to meet the elements of the crime without a body."

MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW: HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

Julie Rendelman, a criminal justice attorney at the Law Offices of Julie Rendelman, told Fox News that "no-body" murder cases are more common than people think – and convictions are not unusual.

"The first thing the prosecutor must prove is that the victim is in fact dead and hasn’t simply run off," Rendelman explained.

In the absence of direct evidence like a video or a confession, prosecutors rely on circumstantial evidence to connect the suspect to the victim’s death.

That evidence is likely to include computer searches, cell phone records and pings, interviews with other people about conversations that took place, and an analysis of financial transactions and motives, Zelin said. It will also potentially include items like whether there had been arguments, or whether the defendant had a girlfriend.

Both Zelin and Rendelman acknowledged that cases where the body has not been found are much more difficult for the prosecution, which needs to convince each juror beyond a reasonable doubt that the individual in question is dead.

"That’s almost built-in reasonable doubt," Zelin said.

But depending on the quality of the evidence, circumstantial evidence can at times be more powerful than direct evidence, Rendelman added.

Zelin indicated that only strong cases of this type are brought to trial.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the strength of the case on Wednesday, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said she wouldn’t bring charges if she did not think she had a strong case and if she was not "confident."

The investigation, which has been ongoing for nearly a year, involved more than 70 investigators who carried out more than 135 search warrants and conducted more than 400 interviews.

Barry Morphew is due in court on Thursday, where arguments relating to his bond will be heard.

He released a video last spring alleging he would do whatever was necessary to get his wife back safely shortly after his wife went missing on Mother’s Day, which Zelin noted is a pattern in high-profile murder cases as the husband attempts to position himself as the least likely suspect.

Suzanne Morphew was said to have left for a bike ride and to never have returned.

Suzanne and Barry Morphew have two children together.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

    Microsoft is pledging to let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about U.S. government access to sensitive information. Microsoft “will go beyond our existing data storage commitments and enable you to process and store all your data in the EU," said Brad Smith, the U.S. technology giant’s president. “In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU," Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday.

  • UK economy set to grow at fastest rate in more than 70 years

    Economy expected to grow by 7.25% in 2021 as lockdown restrictions are eased, says Bank of England.

  • The quail-hunting Canadian taking over from Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway

    Warren Buffett, the world's most famous investor, has for years toyed with his shareholders over who might one day take on his investment empire Berkshire Hathaway. In 2006, the 90-year-old revealed that he had chosen an unnamed insider to take over if he "should die tonight". Now Buffett, who is worth $104bn (£75bn), has finally revealed his successor's identity. Although the multi-billionaire has still given no indication that he is ready to step down, vice-chairman Greg Abel will, he said, someday take over as chief executive. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning," Buffett told CNBC. Nicknamed the "Oracle of Edmonton" by Canadian newspapers, all eyes are now on the low profile 58-year-old who will be tasked with steering the ship when the world's most famous investor retires. An Abel successor Abel is little known in the UK, with one City investment chief saying he has never heard of him. Shareholders here are more likely to know the details of Buffett's unusual diet of chocolate chip ice cream for breakfast than the name Greg Abel. That is about to change dramatically. Born in Edmonton, Canada, Abel has previously been described as a "workaholic" and has credited his mum for instilling a strong work ethic in him. She would sit him down after school to review what he had learned that day, the Globe wrote in 2019, and throughout high school and university he filled fire extinguishers at the fire and environmental equipment company his dad worked for. In his high school yearbook under his future goals he simply wrote "U of A", the Globe said, giving no hints of his plans to become a multi-millionaire and one day replace the world's most famous investor. Friends describe him as a private but social person, reportedly organising annual quail hunting trips to Georgia and yearly thanksgiving dinners with an open-door policy. The hockey fan was once called "the Canadian who has no front teeth" by George H W Bush. According to Toronto's Globe and Mail, he lost a false tooth after putting it on a dinner tray the night before he was due to meet the former president and tried to approach him from an angle so that he didn't notice.

  • Results tally up billions in profit from Texas freeze for gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview

    Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican whose campaign for California governor has elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community, said Wednesday that “I move on” when it comes to her critics. In their wide-ranging chat, Jenner used the friendly platform of Hannity’s stage to stake out positions on issues from immigration to forest management. At one point she said she supported illegal immigration, but corrected herself after Hannity spoke up.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO-in-waiting has a lot of Warren Buffett in him — plus more

    Patient investor, Midwesterner and bargain-hunter, Greg Abel has what it takes to lead when the time comes.

  • G20 commits to 'full financing' of WHO scheme to buy COVID vaccines, drugs - draft

    Leaders of G20 nations are to commit for the first time to fully fund a World Health Organization scheme to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to poorer nations, the draft conclusions of a summit show, in a move that would unblock nearly $20 billion. The document, subject to changes before a global health summit to be held in Rome on May 21, also says that leaders of the world's 20 largest economies are committed to urgent action this year to boost manufacturing capacity for anti-COVID technologies, but omits mention of vaccine patent waivers. According to the draft, leaders will for the first time express an explicit commitment "to fair and full financing of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) strategy", which is the WHO's scheme to make COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests available to everybody in the world.

  • US students jailed for life over murder of Italian police officer in drug deal gone wrong

    Two young Americans have been sentenced to life in prison by a court in Rome after being found guilty of knifing to death an Italian policeman and assaulting another officer in an altercation sparked by a drug deal that went awry. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, had admitted to stabbing the officer after a night out in the capital, while his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, injured a second officer during the fracas. They insisted they had been acting in self-defence because they were convinced the two plain clothes policemen were in fact thugs attacking them in the wake of the botched drug deal. But that justification was dismissed by the jury in the trial, which handed down its decision close to midnight on Wednesday after hours of deliberation. Their lawyers immediately announced they would appeal the verdict and sentence, setting the stage for a legal process that could drag on for years, as it did for another American accused of murder in Italy - Amanda Knox. Defendants in Italy have the right to two levels of appeal, meaning that cases such as this can last for many years. The two young men, both from California, were also found guilty of attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying a knife without just cause. The killing of police officers in Italy is extremely rare. The murder of Mario Cerciello Rega, a 35-year-old vice-brigadier in the Carabinieri who had just returned from his honeymoon, shocked many Italians and sparked national mourning. The officer was hailed as a tragic hero and his funeral was broadcast live on television. His colleague, police officer Andrea Varriale, was injured in the confrontation.

  • Global pharma shares slide as Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

    Shares of drugmakers involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, fell on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on vaccines. Biden threw his support behind a World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights on vaccines to increase their availability to poorer nations including India, which is under the grip of a massive second wave of infection. "It could clearly reduce potential revenues some of these firms were expecting to generate from licensing their patents", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Trump, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise throw support behind Elise Stefanik for Liz Cheney's leadership post

    Steve Scalise, the House Republicans' No. 2, throws his support behind four-term New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for leadership post.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Nicola Sturgeon is waging war against the Union, warns Gordon Brown

    Inequality will "last until doomsday" under the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon is obsessed with waging "a war against the Union" rather than improving the lives of ordinary Scots, Gordon Brown has said. Mr Brown, a former Labour prime minister, said nationalists would not tackle the "crime" of child poverty, which the First Minister has insisted will be a priority if she is re-elected, because in reality they spend "all their waking hours trying to change our borders". Scottish Labour deployed its biggest name on the eve of the Holyrood elections at a pre-election "drive-in" rally in a car park in Glasgow Southside, where Anas Sarwar is going head-to-head with Ms Sturgeon. In a passionate speech, Mr Brown – seen as having played an influential role in defeating the separatists at the 2014 referendum – repeatedly attacked the SNP’s record in government. He said the party had been unable to address problem with mental health services, NHS waiting lists, social care and plummeting standards in education over their 14 years in government, so would "never solve the problems now" amid the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "We want to end child poverty, the SNP want to end the United Kingdom," Mr Brown, 70, told Labour activists. "They spend all their waking hours trying to change our borders, we spend all our waking hours trying to change society. "They're fighting a war against the Union, we're fighting a war against poverty, deprivation, ill health, illiteracy. I tell you this – given their obsession with independence, economic inequality and social injustice would last until doomsday if the SNP is all that confronts it."

  • Jets clinch playoff spot, beat Flames 4-0 to end skid

    Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets. “It gets hard to answer the same questions,” Wheeler said of Winnipeg's slide.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered