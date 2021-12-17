Barry Morphew's attorneys seek new judge

Dec. 17—ANDERSON — Attorneys for Barry Morphew, charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, are seeking to have the judge removed from the case.

Morphew is charged with his wife's death on May 10, 2020. Her body has not been found.

Defense attorneys have requested that Chaffee County, Colorado Judge Patrick Murphy be disqualified from any further action because of a potential conflict.

Earlier this year, Judge Murphy had a trespassing case against Morphew's girlfriend, Shoshana Darke, moved to another court because of a relationship with her attorney Martin Stuart and the law firm of McDermott, Stuart & Ward.

"This Court has a very close, longstanding personal relationship with Sean McDermott that rises to 'interest' or 'prejudice' with respect to this case and decisions that my arise with respect to Shoshona Darke," the motion reads. "This relationship extends to other members of the families of both Sean McDermott and this Court."

The court document states that Judge Murphy might have to rule on multiple matters related to Darke if she is called as a witness against Morphew.

"Colorado law and Supreme Court Rules dictate that this Court has no discretion to deny this motion," the court pleading continues. "If the verified motion and supporting affidavits state facts showing grounds for disqualification, the judge must enter an order disqualifying himself."

Murphy in a court order disagreed with the motion that requires disqualification.

"The Court agrees with the (prosecution's) response which states 'the Motion appears to present a novel question in Colorado of whether the Court's friendship with attorneys who represent a witness who may be called as a witness in a different case creates cause for the Court to disqualify," Murphy's order reads.

A hearing on the motion is set for Jan. 11.

Darke was arrested in September after trespassing at Morphew's former residence and removing a package.

Morphew is charged with first degree murder; tampering with a deceased human body; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a dangerous weapon; and attempt to influence a public servant.

His trial is set for May 3.

Suzanne Murphew, who grew up in Madison County, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother's Day 2020. The 49-year-old mother of two daughters was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.