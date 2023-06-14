Bars and pubs help UK economy grow in April

Beer glasses

The UK economy grew marginally in April, helped by strong trade at bars and pubs according to official figures.

The economy grew by 0.2% in April after contracting 0.3% in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Growth was also fuelled by demand for second-hand cars while education partially recovered following strike action earlier this year.

But the ONS said that sectors such as housebuilders and estate agents had a "poor month".

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said welcomed the figures but warned that the UK needed to tackle inflation - which is the rate at which prices rise - to "protect family budgets".

Many households are being hit by rising prices, in particular for food and energy.