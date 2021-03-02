Barstool’s Portnoy Touts Buzz-Focused ETF with Team Owner, Hedge Fund Manager

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Coffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Barstool Sports founder turned day-trader Dave Portnoy has a new investment to promote—an ETF, of which he’ll get a cut for every investor’s dollar.

Portnoy announced a new ETF focused on stocks with high levels of social media engagement, nicknamed BUZZ, to begin trading Thursday. The ETF, formally named the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, will trade under the ticker BUZZ. The fund uses algorithms to track social media and news, buying the top 75 large cap stocks viewed as being discussed ‘most favorably’ by the algorithm. The announcement of the social media focused investment fund came suitably enough, on Portnoy’s Twitter feed. “A new ETF that I am a part of, I am putting my face behind, my reputation behind,” he said in the announcement.

Portnoy is part-owner and a director of the business, Buzz Holdings ULC, that licenses the strategy to VanEck. “He represents the Index and has no affiliation with VanEck. He does not provide investment advice on behalf of VanEck. There is no affiliation with VanEck and Barstool Sports,” VanEck said in an emailed statement.

Portnoy’s two partners in Buzz Holdings are Jamie Wise and Michael Kimel, according to a filing with British Columbia, Canada, where Buzz is registered. Wise is founder of Periscope Capital, an arbitrage hedge fund, meaning it uses long and short-selling approaches among other methods to stay market neutral. Kimel is owner of Toronto’s Overwatch franchise and co-founder of Chase Hospitality Group. He also is reportedly a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, although that information couldn’t be immediately confirmed. Kimel is a scion of a wealthy Ontario family and considered one of Toronto’s 50 most influential people, according to a regional magazine.

The index buys U.S. large cap stocks that have the “highest degree of positive investor sentiment and bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets,” according to a press release on the fund, provided by VanEck. The strategy uses natural language processing, a form of Artificial Intelligence, to determine if chatter on a stock is positive or negative. The fund is then rebalanced monthly.

People who license indexes or strategies to ETFs, like Portnoy, typically receive a percentage of the assets under management an ETF compiles, so it’s in Portnoy’s interest to publicize the fund. Three hours after his video announcement, the Twitter post had 655,000 views. The VanEck ETF’s prospectus isn’t official yet and it doesn’t yet disclose the fees paid to Portnoy and Buzz Holdings. Generally speaking, an ETF with $150 million in assets, the level where an ETF is considered viable, would spin off about $150,000 in licensing fees, although fees can vary widely.

The Barstool Sports founder became well known for turning to day-trading during the pandemic, often pumping shares of Penn National Gaming, which owns a minority interest in Barstool. Portnoy is the face of an aggressive retail trading style that upends typical Wall Street dynamics, as seen in the recent short squeeze in GameStop shares. The rough-and-tumble style of social media-driven day-traders like Portnoy can be excessive—hedge fund billionaire and Mets owner Steve Cohen left Twitter in January after receiving personal threats stemming from an online conversation he had with Portnoy around GameStop.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • State Street Would Be the Fund Administrator for VanEck’s Pending Bitcoin ETF

    The global custodian would custody ETF shares and provide fund accounting if the ETF approved by the SEC.

  • A New ETF Named BUZZ Wants to Ride the Reddit-Trading Revolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Looking to cash-in on the hype around online stock promotion, VanEck Associates Corp. is starting a new exchange-traded fund that purports to track the 75 most-favorably mentioned companies on the internet.Launching on Thursday, the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ticker BUZZ) follows an index that scours online sources including social media, news articles and blogs for equity-specific messages and posts, according to a statement from the firm.As if to underline the fund’s roots in the retail-investing boom that has swept Wall Street in the past year: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, promoted the ETF in a Twitter video on Tuesday.“Twitter, Reddit, Stocktwits and dozens of other platforms have established communities for investors to discuss stocks,” Ed Lopez, head of ETF product for VanEck, said in the statement. “As a result of soaring online engagement they have become an alternative dataset for investors to scour and utilize for a performance edge.”Exactly how well the fund will capture the hottest trends is a matter for debate. The ETF follows the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, whose criteria for inclusion of a stock includes a minimum market capitalization of $5 billion and the breadth and diversity of conversation surrounding a share, which is screened-for over a 12-month period.As a result, something like GameStop Corp. -- which famously surged more than 1,600% in January driven by investors from Reddit platform WallStreetBets -- do not currently feature in the index. Twitter Inc., DraftKings Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are currently the top names in the gauge, which rebalances monthly.A similar ETF tracking the same index launched in 2016, called the BUZZ US Sentiment Leaders ETF (BUZ). It closed in 2019 with just $8.8 million in assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moving Average Crossover Alert: Unilever

    Unilever (UL) could be a stock to avoid from a technical perspective, as the firm is seeing unfavorable trends on the moving average crossover front.

  • Gold Miner Dividends Trump Copper Counterparts -- Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold bugs will be rewarded with richer dividend prospects than copper-company investors this year, though such perks may be short lived.Miners of the precious metal are expected to more than double dividends this year to outpace the 75% hike of copper producers, according to Bloomberg dividend annual forecasts for Bloomberg Intelligence industry groups. The tables turn starting next year, with payouts from copper companies outdoing dividends from gold miners through 2023.Copper’s prospects are improving, bolstering the case for investing in producers of the base metal. Prices for the industrial metal skyrocketed to the highest levels since 2011 last month as a series of measures to boost economic growth will likely see copper consumption outstrip near-term supply. Copper, used in wiring, electronics and piping, is often seen as a barometer for economic growth.Gold miners are facing pressures after spot bullion prices have fallen 16% from all-time highs reached in August. Prices for the haven metal have slumped on bets of a brighter outlook for the global economy, outflows of gold exchange-traded funds, and expectations of higher inflation.Barrick Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. are among the 13 companies in Bloomberg Intelligence’s grouping for gold producers, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Anglo American Plc are among those in the 30-company copper group.Producers of bullion have done a better job of rewarding investors with dividend hikes than copper companies in the past couple years, thanks to their ability to generate excess cash from higher gold prices. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. boosted its dividend more than fivefold this week after record gold prices boosted earnings, following similar moves by rivals including Newmont Corp.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is There An Opportunity With NetScout Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTCT) 34% Undervaluation?

    How far off is NetScout Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTCT ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Australia Central Bank to Stick With Defense of Yield Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank signaled it will not shirk from its yield target and quantitative easing programs designed to hold down borrowing costs and keep a lid on the currency. Yet, the bond market is proving resistant.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his board are likely to focus Tuesday’s meeting on their response to a global reflation trade that’s proving a major challenge for central banks. The RBA opted against further defense of its three-year yield target Monday, instead doubling the size of its typical longer-dated debt purchases.The RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion ($77.3 billion) QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April. It could tweak its buying plans tomorrow.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Bond markets are pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, with Jerome Powell signaling the Federal Reserve was nowhere near close to pulling back support for the U.S. economy.But with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of central bank infusions plus vast fiscal programs, amid vaccination roll out, rising price pressure may be on the horizon.Australia is facing further pressures as a commodity powerhouse with iron ore, its largest export, surging through $170 a ton last week, approaching records set more than a decade ago during China’s construction frenzy.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“While sizable, the RBA’s purchases are missing the mark when it comes to containing key 3-year yield benchmarks. We think the lift in the 3-year futures yields increases the risk the RBA redirects as much as A$5-6 billion of purchases towards the November 2024 bond over coming weeks.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Australia has recovered rapidly from the virus due to its success in limiting Covid-19’s spread to isolated flare-ups. Household and business confidence are strong, boosting activity and hiring, with the jobless rate falling to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%.The housing market is rapidly recovering and saw the largest monthly price gain in 17 years, a report released Monday showed. House prices in capital cities rose 2% in February, led by Sydney and Melbourne. The total value of new loan commitments for housing reached a record high in January, according to separate data.Gross domestic product probably surged 2.3% in the final three months of last year from the prior quarter, economists estimate ahead of data Wednesday. It likely fell 2% from a year earlier, with GDP not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until mid-year.(Updates with RBA bonds purchases in second paragraph, house lending data in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Costco (COST) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    Costco (COST) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • India’s Central Bank Sees Pros and Cons With National Digital Currency

    A CBDC could promote financial inclusion but also poses a risk of harming the banking system, the RBI said in a report.

  • If You Had Bought Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned 29% Returns

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Changes Could Still Be Coming

    The U.S. House of Representatives has now passed a coronavirus stimulus bill based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden shortly before he took office. The bill includes, among other things, $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible adults and dependents. The next step is for the legislation to pass the Senate, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that the upper chamber would begin debate on the bill this week.

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • American manufacturing is roaring back

    The U.S. economic recovery continues to be led by manufacturing.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Sees Lots of Growth Ahead

    The company has already secured several needle-moving investments this year, with more in the pipeline.

  • Disney Hammers Another Nail in AMC's Coffin

    The biggest content supplier for the movie theater industry doesn't want things to go back to the way they used to be.

  • Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

    Ormat Technologies' (ORA) top line drops 6.8% year over year in the fourth quarter due to lower revenues from its Product segment.