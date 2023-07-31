Barstools and bottles thrown in California Buffalo Wild Wings brawl; others flee from gun

Northern California investigators on Monday were looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a gun Saturday night during a brawl inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where barstools and glass bottles were thrown.

The brawl was reported about 9:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Harter Parkway, a few block west of Highway 99, in Yuba City. Officers responded to the large fight with barstools and glass bottles thrown inside the restaurant, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a news release.

Police a gun fell to the ground during the fight and was pointed at another person, which prompted the remaining restaurant customers to flee to safety outside.

As officers arrived at the scene, they were told the suspect with the firearm was inside the restaurant and was seen taking the gun into the kitchen area. Police said the officers went inside the restaurant and determined the people involved in the fight, along with the suspect with the gun, were no longer there.

Witnesses gave police dispatchers a description and license plate number of a suspect vehicle, but the vehicle was no longer at the scene.

Authorities reviewed Buffalo Wild Wings security camera video and determined two people instigated the fight.

Police identified a 23-year-old man as one of the agitators and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The other instigator, the suspect with the gun, has yet to be identified, according to the Police Department.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Police Department at 530-822-4660.