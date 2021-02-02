Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he lost $700,000 on 'meme stocks' like GameStop and AMC: Robinhood CEO 'stole it from me and should be in jail'

Katie Canales
Updated
dave portnoy barstool sports
Portnoy in 2017. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

  • Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he lost $700,000 on "meme stocks" like GameStop.

  • Portnoy tweeted that the CEO of trading app Robinhood "stole it from me and should be in jail."

  • Portnoy's tweet comes as the stock market continues to reel from a frenzy kicked off by a group of Redditors.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he lost about $700,000 on "meme stocks" like GameStop.

Portnoy tweeted on Tuesday that he has officially sold all of the stocks he purchased and admonished trading platform Robinhood and its CEO, Vlad Tenev, for allowing users to buy in on the volatile stocks in the first place.

"Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail," Portnoy tweeted.

Portnoy's losses come on the heels of a stock market frenzy drummed up by a group of people on Reddit who collectively bought up stocks, like GameStop, driving the companies' stock value up in the process. Many people took to trading apps like Robinhood to join in on the rally. As a result, Robinhood saw a surge of new members and was forced to stop users from buying shares of GameStop, AMC, and others to comply with "financial requirements."

Read more: Robinhood user launches class-action suit against the trading app hours after it blocked purchases of GameStop

The move angered many of the app's users, as well as lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Robinhood allowed trading to resume for stocks like GameStop. However, it has added limitations on trading for 50 stocks, including GameStop - Robinhood is currently capping the number of GameStop shares that users can buy at 20.

Robinhood has raised more than $3 billion in emergency investments so far to compensate for the surge in trading on its platform. Tenev has defended the company's decision to initially halt the trading of certain stocks and said Robinhood is not struggling with liquidity issues.

Read more: GameStop has surged more than 600% in the past week. 3 experts break down where the stock could go from here as Reddit's army of traders take profits and search for their next targets.

And Tenev told Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a Sunday interview that Robinhood was forced to restrict trading for users because the surge in use prompted the National Securities Clearing Corporation to ask for a $3 billion deposit after the stocks in question began to spike.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, making it unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need for conviction. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers as EU row over delays escalates

    France and Germany threatened legal action against AstraZeneca on Sunday as they scrambled to explain their shortages in vaccine supplies and warned that any firm which favoured UK orders for the jabs would be penalised. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, threatened sanctions against the Anglo-Swedish firm, which produces the Oxford vaccine, if it emerged that Britain had been given priority. "If there is a problem and that other countries have been favoured - for example the UK over us - then we will defend our interests," Mr Beaune said on Sunday. "Contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments. Penalties or sanctions can be triggered in every contract." It came as Berlin and Rome issued similar threats to vaccine providers, in the latest stage of a bitter row in Europe over delays in the production and delivery of Covid jabs. "If we find out that individual companies are not maintaining their side of the bargain then we'll have to make a decision on legal measures," Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told Die Welt newspaper. Mr Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also warned vaccine producers that "it is in no way acceptable that another country is retrospectively favoured over the EU." AstraZeneca says it will deliver 4.6 million doses to France by the end of March, which is half the amount that was initially agreed upon. It has also significantly reduced its delivery targets for the EU for the first quarter of the year, leading to a furious response from Brussels, which accuses the company of offering preferential treatment to the UK. Among the sanctions being considered by France include withholding payments, cancelling subsequent orders and seeking compensation for a breach of contract. Mr Beaune said an investigation into vaccine deliveries to Britain by EU-based factories was already underway. As the third wave of coronavirus spreads across the continent, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is resisting calls to impose a third lockdown and has instead tightened existing restrictions. "When you're French, you have everything you need to succeed providing you dare to try," he is said to have told ministers on Friday, though the refusal to declare a full lockdown went against his own scientific advisers' recommendations. Polish police launched tear gas and stun grenades over the weekend as they shut down illegal discos and parties in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik. As in other European cities, some businesses have opened for trade in defiance of the rules while protests over Covid restrictions have broken out in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Denmark. Dutch police arrested at least 30 people in Amsterdam on Sunday as they struggled to prevent a fresh outbreak of anti-lockdown rioting. Thousands of protesters also took to the streets of Vienna over the weekend, taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration organised by a far-Right group. Similar scenes unfolded in Hungary where a group of 100 restaurants said they would reopen despite facing threats of heavy government fines. It also emerged over the weekend that Boris Johnson forced the EU into making two u-turns on vaccines after Brussels tried to prevent doses in a Belgian factory from reaching the UK, and moved to impose a hard border in Northern Ireland for the same purpose. During two phone calls with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Mr Johnson is said to have persuaded the EU chief to abandon both proposals, the Mail on Sunday reported. Micheál Martin, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), told the BBC on Sunday that they were "blindsided" by the EU threat to seal off the frontier. "The problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in revoking Article 16 of the protocol to deal with it," he said, adding that there were "a lot of lessons to be learned" over vaccine supplies. On Sunday night, Ms von der Leyen announced on Twitter that the EU would ramp up vaccine supplies this week. "[AstraZeneca] will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she wrote.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Report: 2 FBI agents dead, 3 injured after attempting to serve warrant in Florida

    Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Sorry not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row

    Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise for the coronavirus vaccines row that led to Brussels threatening a hard border on the island of Ireland and demanded she only be judged in three years' time when her term of office is over. The under-fire European Commission president made clear she would not quit over the fiasco and defended the slow pace of the EU’s vaccination rollout compared with Britain, insisting it was “safer”, in newspaper interviews aimed at quelling growing criticism of her across the bloc. Mrs von der Leyen, whose time as Germany’s defence minister was dogged by failure, was asked how things had gone so badly wrong a week after her commission attacked AstraZeneca for failing to fulfil vaccine orders. "People are very stressed by the ongoing corona pandemic. I fully understand that anger and emotions," she said. “In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment." "Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock," Mrs von der Leyen, whose five-year term finishes at the end of 2024, added. Mrs von der Leyen will face MEPs from pro-EU European Parliament parties in behind closed meetings about the affair this evening. While Britain used emergency procedures to grant market approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and signed a contract with the company three months before Brussels, the EU used a slower process overseen by the European Medicines Agency. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorisation of a vaccine,” Mrs von der Leyen said. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. “If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now." The commission launched an unprecedented attack on Astrazeneca last week after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it could only supply a quarter of the jabs it had aimed for in the first quarter of the year. Brussels accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract and, amid suspicions it had supplied EU vaccine stock to the UK, launched plans to force all EU vaccine manufacturers to ask for permission before exporting jabs out of the bloc.

  • Biden Set to Sign Executive Orders on Family Separation and ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

    President Joe Biden will sign executive orders on Tuesday creating a task force to reunite migrant families separated at the border and to begin a review of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy that left thousands of migrants waiting south of the border while their asylum cases were processed. The three new orders issue directives for policy reviews, planning and recommendations, though not necessarily new policies to carry out, a sign that it will take time to undo former President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration, which numbered more than 400. “Fully remedying [Trump’s] actions will take time and require a full government approach,” an administration official told reporters on Monday night. “But President Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to our immigration system and correcting the divisive, inhumane and immoral policies of the last four years,” the official said. The official added that Biden’s recent actions, including a number of immigration-related executive orders the president signed on his first day in office to stop construction of the border wall, protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and to end Trump’s travel ban are “just the beginning.” The new family reunification task force will work to identify all children separated from their parents at the border — Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy saw more than 5,500 families separated and estimates suggest that the parents of more than 600 children have yet to be located. The group, which will be led by Department of Homeland Security Secretary-designate Alejandro Mayorkas, will then issue recommendations to Biden and federal agencies to reunify families and to keep family separation from occurring again. Another executive order will direct Mayorkas, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, to review the Migrant Protection Protocols program, or “Remain in Mexico” policy, that left asylum seekers to wait for their U.S. court proceedings in Mexico. A backlog of thousands of cases has built up and the DHS announced last week it would not enroll any more asylum seekers into the program, though it did not specify what will happen to people currently in the program and only said they “should remain where they are, pending further official information from U.S. government officials.” Since the policy was introduced last year it has left some 67,000 asylum seekers to wait for their immigration hearings in Mexico. The program has helped reduce the number of migrants attempting to cross the border and has encouraged thousands of migrants already at the border to instead head back home. Lora Ries, a senior research fellow for homeland security at the Heritage Foundation, told National Review last month that ending MPP would “certainly restart the caravans” and Biden’s “homeland security would be overwhelmed.” “If and when he ends it, I think we would see tremendous numbers at the border,” Ries said. “And then therefore asylum numbers quickly jump because of it. So, I think we’ll see gradual increases up until the point he removes MPP, and then it would jump considerably.” Biden on Tuesday will also sign a third order to promote immigrant integration and inclusion. It will direct agencies to review the public charge policy that allowed officials to deny green cards to immigrants who used, or were considered likely to use, public assistance.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • Three officers suspended after police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in Rochester, N.Y.

    "This isn't how the police should treat anyone, let alone a 9-year-old girl," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the wake of the incident.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

    Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations. “Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.

  • Telegraph readers on the EU vaccine shortage: 'Only share vaccines when our vulnerable are protected'

    A significant British vaccine milestone has been hit. The UK has offered Covid vaccines to all care home residents and nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab. For the EU, however, recent days have seen the bloc engage in ongoing rows with suppliers and threaten to block exports of the Pfizer vaccine. As the vaccine blame game continues to escalate, Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that Boris Johnson previously assured her that the EU could get vaccines from UK factories. With Britain expected to give Ireland priority in any vaccine sharing, the row over supplies shows no sign of abating. Should the UK do more to support Europe in the race to vaccinate against Covid? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them' @Jay Harper "The EU bullies just never learn. This is their fault, so they should be dealing with that and not threatening others. "Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them." 'Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt' @anne miles: "The EU stuffs up – who'd have thought it? – and their 'solution' is to attack a country that organised itself, bought vaccines early and even invested in a vaccine company. Why don't they stop prancing about in fury and concentrate on catching up with the UK and putting all their energy into making their populations safe? "Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt and nothing else changes." 'The world is looking on aghast' @Peter Wookey: "Sometimes, historical events unfold so rapidly that it is difficult to immediately take-in the magnitude of their significance. It was extraordinary enough for the EU, just four weeks into the Northern Ireland Protocol, to trigger its suspension in order to impose a hard border, but to do so for the sole reason to prevent the people of Northern Ireland from getting a life saving vaccine is simply mind-blowing. "And it gets worse. Those vaccines were ordered and paid for, perfectly legitimately, by the people of Northern Ireland from the US company Pfizer. "So the EU Commission drove a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement in order to divert the life-saving vaccines that the people of Northern Ireland had legitimately purchased. "It is nothing short of unbelievable. The world is looking on aghast and the reputation of the EU has been left in tatters." 'Only when our vulnerable are protected should we share vaccines' @Ed Martin: "What we are achieving in terms of the vaccine rollout in this country is great. But, before we give jabs away, just bear in mind that many of those vaccinated have only received their first dose, meaning 14 million vulnerable will need a second dose. "It will be well into March before all our vulnerable are protected and only then should we think of sharing vaccines. Meanwhile, the EU is showing itself to be a gangster racket." 'It's only going to get worse for the EU' @Alan Sheepbridge: "Like a cyclist pulling away on the downhill section, while the rider behind is still reaching the summit, it's only going to get worse for the EU. "Once the UK vaccinates the more complex and vulnerable, it will be 'form an orderly queue at your nearest venue' time. We could be doing millions of jabs each day. "In comparison, France vaccinated under 100,000 people in the last 24 hours." 'The UK government must not prolong our misery' @Andrew Babb: "Vaccines must not be sent abroad while there are still restrictions in the UK. The government has built up vaccines as our way out of this mess, they must not prolong the misery." 'What will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve?' @Steven Sharp: "Good grief. What on earth will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve? Especially ones selling them at cost. "This EU blame-shifting is an unedifying spectacle." 'Showing generosity will infuriate the EU even more' @JOHN JACKSON: "There is no point in the UK showing generosity, we won't be thanked for it. Indeed, it will have the opposite effect in infuriating the EU even more and encourage them to throw more toys out of the pram." 'The UK has not put all of our eggs in one basket' @L Cawley "How many other vaccines from other companies has the EU ordered? We have not put all of our eggs in one basket. They have stuffed up badly and are blaming everyone except themselves." 'Last week is a foretaste of what is to come' @cameron munro "The action is just beginning. I suspect last week is a foretaste of what is to come. "As the gap between the vaccine efforts of the UK and the US in comparison to the EU widens, the EU's anger will grow. As we know, the Germans and the French will do anything to save the EU project. They will double down on attacks on AstraZeneca. "We already have a effective blockade of the UK by the EU. We could yet see a trade war. It could be a good excuse for the UK to ditch the Brexit deal including the Northern Ireland Protocol and implement WTO rules. What is there to lose?" 'The EU may be faced with another year of lockdowns' @Who Cares: "So far, in fairness, the EU has held down the virus, helped in part I am sure by having nothing close to the population density we have. Looking closer though, it is possible to see that in a very short while UK cases will go through the floor as the vaccines kick in. "Meanwhile, the EU are so far behind on their vaccine programme that they are going to be faced with another year of lockdowns to keep the lid on it all before there is any hope of having enough of their population vaccinated, assuming even they can. I suspect you can only keep the cap on so long before human nature and the spread of more virulent variations causes a major crisis." 'Macron told his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit' @Dean Jukes "A faster vaccine program equals a faster economic recovery. "Macron spent the last few years telling his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit, that’s going to be a tough sell when his election arrives in a few months." 'You can't appease a bully' @Adam Ryan: "This kind of response makes it hard to understand why the government would want to help the EU in any way. You can't appease a bully and any attempt to do so reinforces their behaviour. "It's not been long since the EU were completely rebuked for overstepping the mark and now they're on the offensive again." Now it's your turn. Should the UK share vaccines with other countries? Tell us in the comments section below

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

    China's top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in China's internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet. Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, is the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-U.S. relations since President Joe Biden took office. Under the Trump administration, U.S. relations with China plunged to their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, as both sides clashed over issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.