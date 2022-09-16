Barstow couple arrested on suspicion of fatally beating their 6-year-old son

A Barstow couple was arrested on suspicion that they beat their 6-year-old son, who later died at Loma University Medical Center, police said.

A Barstow couple was arrested on suspicion of fatally beating their 6-year-old son, police officials reported.

Barstow Police officials reported that at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police dispatch received a call regarding a 6-year-old child not breathing at a residence in the 900 block of Carson Street.

The area is north of Interstate 15 and near Barstow Community Hospital and Cameron Elementary School.

Police officers, the Barstow Fire Protection District, and Desert Ambulance medical personnel responded to the residence.

Upon arrival, the child was provided medical aid and transported to BCH. He was later airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

It was discovered the child had numerous injuries throughout his entire body deemed suspicious and indicative of trauma. The child’s injuries were also at various stages of healing, police officials reported.

Barstow Police detectives were requested, and they assumed the investigation.

The child’s mother, 35-year-old Carolyne Nicole Beaver, and step-father, 29-year-old Quinten Carvel Ross, were contacted and interviewed.

Detectives determined that the child was in the care of both parents when the alleged physical abuse and neglect occurred.

Beaver and Ross were booked on suspicion of assault on a child under 8 years old, resulting in a coma, and child abuse.

After the couple was booked, detectives were notified that the child had died from his injuries.

Beaver remains at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Ross remains in custody at the SBCSD’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

The couple’s bail is set at $50,000 each, and they are scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

Detectives will submit the investigation to the SBC District Attorney’s Office to determine additional appropriate charges.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001 or 909-387-8313.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow parents arrested on suspicion of fatally beating their son