Barstow couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary.

Joe "Ralph" and Vivian Ulivarri of Barstow are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple married on Jan. 15, 1954, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Barstow, five years after meeting in Tome, New Mexico.

“Seventy years of love between the beautiful couple is almost unheard of today,” their family said. “They are celebrated by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren."

Joe, 91, is an Army veteran who retired from Yellow Freight in Barstow in 1990. Vivian, 93, served her home, community, and church throughout the years, according to their family.

A 2008 photo of Joe 'Ralph" Ulivarri, a former commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68 of Barstow.

For over 30 years, the couple supported the Barstow sports community by coaching, umpiring, and contributing to the snack bar.

Joe was also the commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68 and participated in many veterans events over the decades, according to the Daily Press.

Newspaper archives, going back to the '50s, spotlighted Joe Ulivarri’s participation with local schools, baseball teams, and military groups.

