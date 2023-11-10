Barstow deputies find 2-year-old boy in car with mom, another suspect, drugs, firearm

During a traffic stop in Barstow, sheriff’s deputies found a 2-year-old boy with his mother and another suspect who had drugs and a loaded firearm.

Barstow sheriff’s officials reported that at 11:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, deputies located a vehicle that was involved in an investigation for assault with a deadly weapon.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Barstow Police officers, conducted a felony traffic stop on a 2014 white Mercedes C250 at Montara and Armory roads.

The vehicle was occupied by John Roy Ramirez, 40, of Barstow, and Victorville resident Olivia Michelle Pickett, 29, and her young son.

During a search of the vehicle, over $2,000 was recovered in a purse that contained a loaded magazine and a baggie of methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials said.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, a person prohibited from possessing ammo, and a violent felon in possession of body armor, the sheriff’s department reported.

Ramirez also had outstanding warrants. He was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto without bail.

Pickett was arrested for child endangerment and also booked at the detention center. She was released on bail on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s report.

Child and Family Services was contacted and took custody of Pickett’s 2-year-old son.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Barstow sheriff’s station at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

